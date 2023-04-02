FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Here we go again. A winter storm is likely to impact Fort Frances starting late Tuesday, bringing hazardous conditions.

Hazards: Snow and ice pellets may accumulate between 15 to 25 cm, leading to reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow. Strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are also expected.

Timing: Snowfall is expected to commence Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Discussion: An intensifying Colorado Low is forecasted to track over northwestern Ontario on Wednesday. Snowfall preceding this system will move into northwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon or evening, and will subside by Thursday morning. Accumulation of snow and ice pellets may reach 15 to 25 cm, though the track of the storm remains uncertain. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets, which could reduce snowfall amounts for areas close to Lake Superior. In addition, winds gusting to 60 km/h may cause poor visibilities due to local blowing snow in exposed areas.

The rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult, with sudden reductions in visibility due to heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Please take caution when travelling and consider delaying non-essential trips until the storm has passed.