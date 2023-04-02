Red Lake, Ontario – On the night of April 1st, 2023, the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) carried out a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program at the intersection of highway 125 and highway 105. During the program, a vehicle was stopped and its operator was instructed to pull off to the side of the road. The operator was suspected of being impaired by drugs.

After conducting a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and finding cannabis in the vehicle, the OPP determined that the operator was impaired by drugs. The individual was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to the detachment for further testing with a qualified OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

Following the investigation, Brenden BRIGHTNOSE, 28, of Winnipeg, was charged with Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, contrary to the Criminal Code, and driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act 2017. He was released by way of Undertaking with a Red Lake court date set for May 18th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

It is important to remember that driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that can result in harsh consequences such as driver’s license suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records, and increased insurance costs. The OPP is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals who use Ontario’s roadways and encourages members of the public to report any instances of impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.