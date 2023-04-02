THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Hope you are enjoying your weekend. It is your last day in Thunder Bay to go out and skate at the Marina. Across the region get set for teenager style weather as it will be all over the place.

Thunder Bay

Get ready for some weather that’s as indecisive as a kid in an ice cream shop! Thunder Bay’s forecast is a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t get too attached to that sunshine because it’s going to become cloudy this afternoon. And if you thought the clouds were going to play nice, think again because they’re bringing some periods of rain or snow with them.

To add to the fun, the wind is going to become south 20 km/h early this afternoon, so hold onto your hats (literally). The high is expected to reach plus 4, but don’t let that fool you because the wind chill is still a chilly minus 7 this morning. Better grab that extra scarf!

As for the UV index, it’s predicted to be 4 or moderate, so you might want to leave the sunscreen at home (but don’t forget those shades!).

But wait, there’s more! Tonight, we’re in for some snow – 5 cm to be exact. So, get your shovels ready and your snow boots on because winter isn’t done with us yet. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low is expected to reach minus 4 with a wind chill of minus 7 overnight. Looks like it’s time to cozy up with some hot cocoa and a good book.

That’s all for your Thunder Bay forecast, folks. Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to enjoy the unpredictable weather!

Fort Frances

Looks like Fort Frances is stuck in weather limbo – it’s mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries changing to a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. So, who knows what to expect? Will it be snow, rain, or a mix of both? You’ll just have to wait and see!

The wind is expected to pick up as well, up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your hats and secure those loose items. The high is predicted to reach plus 5, but don’t get too excited because the wind chill is still a frosty minus 8 this morning. Better bundle up with those warm layers!

As for the UV index, it’s expected to be 3 or moderate, so you may not need those shades, but it’s always good to have them handy.

And the fun doesn’t stop there! Tonight, we’re in for some periods of rain or snow, changing to periods of snow this evening. Brace yourself for 2 to 4 cm of local snowfall. The wind will be picking up, becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40, and then light near midnight. The low is predicted to reach minus 3 with a wind chill of minus 5 overnight. Looks like it’s time to pull out those cozy blankets and curl up by the fire.

That’s all for your Fort Frances forecast, folks. Stay warm, stay dry, and don’t forget to enjoy the unpredictable weather!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Get ready to experience some weather whiplash, Dryden! The forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries changing to a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Talk about an identity crisis! Better bring an umbrella, a snow shovel, and a raincoat, just to be safe.

The wind will be picking up this morning and becoming south 20 km/h. The high is expected to reach plus 3, but don’t let that fool you – the wind chill is still a chilly minus 10 this morning. So, if you’re stepping out, better layer up, folks!

As for the UV index, it’s predicted to be 3 or moderate. So, if you’re planning on spending some time outside, remember to lather on that sunscreen.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, tonight we’re in for some snow, with an amount of 5 cm. The wind will be changing direction, becoming northeast 20 km/h overnight. And brace yourself for a low of minus 9 with a wind chill of minus 15 overnight. Time to get those cozy blankets, hot cocoa, and snuggle up with a good book.

That’s all for your Dryden forecast, folks. Stay safe, stay warm, and don’t forget to embrace the unpredictable weather!

Kenora

Kenora: Brace yourself for some unpredictable weather today, as we have a mix of flurries and rain showers in the forecast. Mainly cloudy with a high of plus 3, the wind up to 15 km/h might make it feel chillier with a wind chill of minus 9 in the morning. But don’t let that stop you from enjoying the outdoors, just bring an extra layer or two.

As the night falls, we can expect some snow with an accumulation of about 5 cm. The wind will pick up to northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the evening, so if you’re out and about, make sure you have your hat and scarf on to avoid any frosty surprises. The low will drop to minus 9 with a wind chill of minus 14 overnight, so keep the hot cocoa handy to warm up after being out in the cold.

It’s important to stay safe during winter weather, so be mindful of slippery roads and sidewalks. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and drive carefully. But don’t let the weather get you down – embrace the snow and enjoy the beauty of winter!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Lance Matthews with your Sunday weather wackyness: Mother Nature’s mood swings continue today! You’ll get a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t be surprised if she throws some flurries in there too – it’s like she just can’t make up her mind. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, which is sure to add some excitement to your morning commute.

As for the temperature, well, let’s just say you’ll want to bundle up like a polar bear. The high is a bone-chilling minus 14, with a wind chill of minus 31 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Yep, you read that right. So, unless you want your nose to turn into an icicle, be sure to cover up! Frostbite is no joke, folks.

And for tonight’s forecast, we’ve got cloudy skies and a low of minus 22. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, but at least the risk of frostbite will drop from “extreme” to “just really, really high.” So, cuddle up with some hot cocoa and a warm blanket, and stay safe out there!