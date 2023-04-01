THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Services’ in-house lawyer, Holly Walbourne, has announced her resignation and departure from the service, effective April 30. According to an e-mailed statement by acting police chief Dan Taddeo, Walbourne will be returning to private practice, and the police service is grateful for her contributions.

Taddeo also expressed that they are looking forward to maintaining a working relationship with her.

Walbourne’s resignation comes after the retirement of former police chief Sylvie Hauth in January, just weeks before she was to face misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.

The Thunder Bay Police Services will welcome their new incoming chief, Darcy Fleury, from the RCMP. Fleury is expected to take on his new role in mid-April. It is uncertain who will replace Walbourne in her position as in-house lawyer.

The Thunder Bay Police Services has been under scrutiny for the past few years due to systemic racism and discrimination within the police force. An independent review in 2022 found that these issues existed within the police service, and recommendations were made to address them.

Walbourne’s resignation comes at a critical time for the service, and it remains to be seen how her departure will impact the ongoing efforts to address these issues.