THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged two suspects, a 46-year-old man from Thunder Bay and a 23-year-old man from Pickering, in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Cumming Street on Friday afternoon.

The police were dispatched to the scene following reports of the shooting, and the victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Fortunately, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are involved in the ongoing investigation, and the police have identified two suspects connected to the shooting. The suspects were apprehended when officers conducting an investigation observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area. The two identified suspects were the driver and the passenger of the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Jeffrey Morten of Thunder Bay and Jaiden Smith of Pickering have both been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm. They appeared in bail court on April 1 and have been remanded into custody with future appearance dates. The police are still holding a scene in the area, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information that could assist investigators, they should contact the police at (807) 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.