The unbeaten record will be at stake when two undefeated sides from Division III, Transylvania University and Christopher Newport, will take on each other in Division III Women’s Basketball final on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Christopher Newport vs Transylvania Time and TV Channel

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Start Time: 12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT

TV Channel:OolaTV (anywhere)

It will be the first time when two top-ranked sides will play each other in the championship game, and this year is only the second in NCAA history where all three women’s divisions’ title games will take place at the exact location as they have been brought together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

How To Watch Christopher Newport (CNU) vs Transylvania Women’s Basketball Final Live Online

There is a Christopher Newport (CNU) vs Transylvania Women’s Basketball live streaming service that you can access easily to watch the Division III Women’s Basketball Final, if you are unable to see them on television. To access the streaming site just check out OolaTV

Christopher Newport vs Transylvania Game Preview

Talking about the Captains (31-0) first, they started the season ranked no. 4 and will enter the national championship game as ranked no. 1 side. They’ve progressed to the championship game by beating Rhode Island College by 56-51 in the first semi-final.

In their semi-final win, they faced a 12-point deficit early in the game; however, the top-ranked side surged back, outscored Rhode Island College 18-8, closed the game and reached its first NCAA championship game.

In the semi-final, Sondra Fan and Gabbi San Diego shined on the big stage scoring 18 and 13 points, respectively. They shot 28% from the field, its worst of this season, but hit 19 of 22 free throws. Last but not least, it’s just the second time in NCAA history that one school is represented in both the Men’s and Women’s championship games. The Captain’s men’s team won the national title on Saturday by defeating Mount Union.

On the other hand, Transylvania opened the season as ranked no. 5 and will enter the national championship game as No. 2. Pioneer will enter the championship game with 32-0 and is the first Transylvania team to do so.

They have progressed to their first-ever national championship title game after beating Smiths in the semi-final by 76-65, who ended their season at 30-2. Previously, they had never made it past the Elite 8 round. In their semi-final win, Transylvania shot nearly 52% from the field and held Smith to just 2-21 from three-point range.

Kellione led her side with 24 points by shooting 67 per cent from three, registering four assists. She made nine of thirteen field goal attempts and two of three three-point tries and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line during her 39 minutes of play.

Thornton also gave a double-figure performance with 18 points and 11 boards. Laken Ball played her part in the win by scoring 13 points and three rebounds. Stacy scored nine points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Wright played her part with seven points, four rebounds, and three assists. Teall came off the bench and played 20 minutes, scoring five crucial points.