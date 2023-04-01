Thunder Bay – Weather – For April 1st, don’t expect an April Fool’s weather gag.

There are no alerts or warnings for the region.

Thunder Bay

Today’s forecast calls for some serious mood swings. We’ll start off with a sunny disposition, but don’t be fooled – the wind from the north will be blowing at 20 km/h, making it feel as chilly as a penguin’s toes. But don’t worry, by afternoon the wind will lighten up and you’ll feel as free as a bird soaring through the sky.

As for our high, we’ll be hitting the big leagues with a whopping plus 1 – a temperature that’s sure to get your blood pumping! Just be aware that the wind chill in the morning might make you feel like you’ve stumbled into the frozen tundra. So, layer up and bundle up, my friends!

Moving on to our nighttime forecast, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag. Partly cloudy skies mean you might catch a glimpse of the stars, but be prepared for some pesky winds up to 15 km/h. The low will be a chilly minus 8, with a wind chill of minus 12 overnight. So, if you’re planning on staying up late, don’t forget your trusty hot chocolate and cozy blanket.

Last but not least, the UV index is expected to be a moderate 4. So, if you’re lucky enough to catch some rays, don’t forget to protect that precious skin of yours!

Fort Frances

Ahoy there, Fort Frances! Today’s forecast promises to be a real sun-sational treat. We’re looking at a sky full of sunshine, which is just what the doctor ordered after all that dreary weather we’ve been having lately. But hold on to your hats, because the wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h – a gentle reminder that Mother Nature is always in charge.

Our high for the day will be a lovely plus 4, which means you can finally leave your parka at home (hooray!). But don’t get too carried away just yet – the morning wind chill will be as cold as a polar bear’s toenails. So, make sure to bundle up before you step outside.

As for our nighttime forecast, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, which might just provide the perfect backdrop for a little stargazing. But don’t forget that pesky wind, which will be picking up to 20 km/h after midnight, coming from the south this time. The low will be minus 6, with a wind chill of minus 12 overnight. So, it’s still going to be pretty nippy out there, folks.

Last but not least, the UV index will be a moderate 4. So, if you’re planning on soaking up some sun, don’t forget your sunscreen and shades!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well hello there, Dryden! Today’s forecast has a little bit of everything, just like a good old-fashioned potluck dinner. We’ll start off with some serious sunshine, but don’t get too comfy because we’ll be transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds come noon. And just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, the wind will be coming in hot from the southwest at 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

Our high for the day will be a delightful plus 2, which is practically beach weather compared to what we’ve been experiencing lately. But don’t forget about that pesky morning wind chill, which will be as cold as a snowman’s nose. So, make sure to dress appropriately, folks!

Moving on to our nighttime forecast, we’ll be seeing some increasing cloudiness early in the evening. And you guessed it, the wind will be back at it again, blowing in from the southwest at 20 km/h – but fear not, because it will become light early in the evening, giving us a little break. The low will be minus 5, with a wind chill of minus 9 overnight. So, if you’re planning on staying up late, don’t forget to bring a cozy blanket and a hot cup of cocoa.

Last but not least, the UV index will be a moderate 4. So, if you’re planning on getting your daily dose of vitamin D, don’t forget to slather on some sunscreen!

Kenora

Well, well, well, Kenora! Looks like we’re in for a weather roller coaster today. We’ll start off with some seriously sunny skies, but don’t get too comfortable because we’ll be transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds come late afternoon. And just when you thought things couldn’t get any crazier, the wind will be coming in hot from the south at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Our high for the day will be a delicious plus 3, which is practically a heat wave compared to what we’ve been dealing with lately. But don’t forget about that pesky morning wind chill, which will be as cold as a freezer full of ice pops. So, make sure to bundle up before you step outside.

Moving on to our nighttime forecast, we’ll be seeing some cloudy skies – a perfect setting for a spooky ghost story or two. And, you guessed it, the wind will be back at it again, blowing in from the south at 20 km/h – but don’t worry, it won’t be as intense as it was earlier in the day. The low will be minus 4, with a wind chill of minus 10 overnight. So, if you’re planning on staying up late, don’t forget to bring a cozy blanket and some popcorn to go with your scary stories.

Last but not least, the UV index will be a moderate 4. So, if you’re planning on getting your daily dose of vitamin D, don’t forget to slather on some sunscreen!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there, folks! Lance Baxter here with your Wasaho Cree Nation weather report. And let me tell you, it’s going to be a wild ride today.

We’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds, with some gusty winds up to 15 km/h. But don’t let that fool you – it’s going to be colder than a polar bear’s toenails out there! Our high for the day will be a chilly minus 14, but when you factor in that morning wind chill of minus 40, you’ll be feeling more like you’re on the set of Frozen.

As the day wears on, the wind chill will warm up to a balmy minus 20 – practically tropical, am I right? But don’t let your guard down just yet. We’re talking about frostbite in minutes, people! So, make sure you’re dressed for the occasion – think layers, think gloves, think ski masks. You’ll thank me later.

Moving on to our nighttime forecast, we’ll be seeing partly cloudy skies and winds up to 15 km/h. But let’s be real, you’re not going to be paying attention to that when you hear about the low of minus 28 and wind chill of minus 37. I mean, come on, that’s colder than a penguin’s fridge! And, you guessed it, we’re still talking about frostbite. So, bundle up and don’t take any chances.

Last but not least, the UV index will be a moderate 3. So, if you’re planning on getting your tan on, well, good luck with that. Stay warm, Wasaho Cree Nation!