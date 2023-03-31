Thunder Bay Police Service has advised the public of a significant police presence in the 200 block area of Cumming Street following reports of a possible shooting. Officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. today (Friday, March 31).

Along with the police officers, paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene. A male victim with injuries was found and was immediately transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. However, the exact extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown at this time.

The authorities have not yet released any further information about the incident. Media updates will be provided as they become available.

The police have asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. If anyone has any information that could assist investigators in this case, they are requested to call the police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.