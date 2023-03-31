Thunder Bay Police have arrested a male suspect in connection to a sexual assault at a McKenzie Street home in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 30. The Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the area of Pacific Avenue and Spring Street just after 6 a.m. on Thursday to assist a woman who reported she had been recently sexually assaulted.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located the victim and immediately transported her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further medical attention. Through their investigation, police learned that the victim had been out socializing with friends that evening and retreated to a residence in the 700-block of McKenzie Street with a friend.

It was at this address that the victim was later sexually assaulted by a male and subsequently fled the home on foot. Police identified a suspect through their investigation and arrested him without incident at the McKenzie Street home. The suspect is identified as Somtochukwu ORIEGBUNAM, 24, of Nigeria, and has been charged with sexual assault.

ORIEGBUNAM appeared in bail court on Friday, March 31, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and are considering the possibility that there may be other victims. They urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a recent sexual assault to make a report to the Thunder Bay Police Service by calling (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.