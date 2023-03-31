Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit have arrested three suspects, including a 17-year-old from Toronto, in connection with a recent investigation into a home takeover on the city’s northside.

According to the police report, the CORE Unit received information about a potential home takeover situation in a residential address in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street. They attended the location at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Upon entering the home, the police officers located and arrested three suspects who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking activity. Along with the arrests, the police also seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused were identified as Ronald Todd ECHUM, 50, of Thunder Bay, Georgina Sharon SHAGANASH, 52, of Thunder Bay, and a 17-year-old male from Toronto. They were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Ronald Todd ECHUM is facing charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Georgina Sharon SHAGANASH is facing similar charges. The 17-year-old male from Toronto is also charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. However, the youth’s name has been withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused appeared in bail court on Friday, March 31, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.