Sudbury – News – On March 29, 2023, the Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) partnered with the Greater Sudbury Police Service and received assistance from Durham Regional Police to arrest six individuals involved in a drug trafficking operation spanning from the Greater Toronto Area to Sudbury. The investigation began in August 2022 and led to search warrants being executed in Sudbury, Toronto, and Ajax.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, a loaded nine-millimeter magazine, over $97,000 in Canadian currency, and $1,000 in counterfeit currency.

All six individuals were arrested without incident and are facing various charges under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The accused include Paige Lemieux, age 27, of Alfred, and Lenin Gamarra, age 30, of Ajax, who were charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Additional charges were laid against Marlon Gamarra, age 28, of Ajax; Stephen Malabre-Patrick, age 31, of Ajax; Donte Brown, age 29, of Ajax; and Marcell Gayle, age 29, of Pickering. All of the accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear for bail hearings before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury.

Detective Inspector Lee Fulford of the PGNG emphasizes the importance of working together to keep dangerous drugs off the streets and hold traffickers accountable. Detective Inspector Jerry Willmott of the GSPS commends the diligent work of the investigators and their steadfast commitment to removing drugs from the community, stating that investigations like these save lives.

The OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team comprises 23 municipal, provincial, and federal law enforcement agencies who work cooperatively to enhance public safety and disrupt street gang networks and associated criminal activities. The investigation is ongoing.