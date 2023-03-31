Thunder Bay – LIVING – If your image of the Thunder Bay Public library is row after row of books, chances are you simply have not been to any of the branches lately.

Make a change and check out the library, you are going to be surprised.

All library locations will be closed on Friday, April 7 for Good Friday, and Monday April 10 for Easter Monday.

Change to Hours of Operation – The Brodie Library will close at 3:30 pm on April 21 for staff development. Hours of operation are available online at www.tbpl.ca/hours

Northern Nature Trading at Mary J.L. Black Library – Hours of operation are Wednesdays from 5 pm – 7 pm, Thursdays from 3 pm – 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 12 pm. Show us items you’ve found in nature and we’ll award you points for what you know about your item, what makes it different, and the quality of it. Trade points for things in our collection like rocks, shells, and pine cones. For more information visit us at www.tbpl.ca/northernnaturetrading or email us nnt@tbpl.ca

Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages are available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there is a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club

Youth Knitters – Did you know you can knit or crochet hats or scarves for people in need and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours; a scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or loathe) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you. Each 250-300 word review you submit will earn you up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Reading Buddies – This is a new program to help children in grades 2 and 3 become more confident and motivated readers! The Library is launching a reading buddies program for children in grades 2 and 3. This is an opportunity for children to have weekly reading practice with a library volunteer. The program begins on Tuesday, April 11 at Waverley Library and runs on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm for eight consecutive weeks. Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location, or by calling 345-8275.

Art Gallery Passes Now Available for Free at the Library – The Library is now loaning out free passes for the Thunder Bay Art Gallery thanks to a new partnership. The passes may be checked out with your library card at any library location at no cost! The pass allows for free admission for you and up to three guests. It cannot be combined with any other offer or discount and is not valid for event registration. Special thanks to the Thunder Bay Art Gallery for this amazing opportunity for library members to see the exhibitions at the Gallery.

Partnerships with Service Providers at Brodie – As a community hub it is important to meet people where they’re at so that we are able to help our patrons access the services they need. With this in mind, the Thunder Bay Public Library has forged partnerships with local social service providers to have them offer their services in the Brodie Study Room.

Schedule:

Ka-Na-Chi-Hih – Tuesdays 1 pm – 4 pm

Offers education & training, mental health & addiction services, intakes & assessments for Coordinated Housing Access Table (CHAT), social navigation & housing applications.

NorWest Community Health Centre – Wednesdays 1 pm – 3 pm

Offers wound care and assessments, help with clothing referrals, Narcan training, and information about other community resources.

Alpha Court – Thursdays 1 pm – 4 pm

Provides brief supportive counseling, connection to resources, assistance with completing applications & system navigation, including housing assistance.

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Fridays 1 pm – 4 pm

Assists with referrals to new foundations, first place clinic, Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team (IMPACT), mobile crisis response, assistance with housing forms and referral to CMHC’s housing first program, connection to community partners, and support with access to basic food needs/food security.

We are always exploring new partnership opportunities. Contact Tina at 684-6813.

Family History 1:1s – Brodie – Looking for some help with your family history research? Brodie Library offers genealogical and local history resources to help you on your way! We are offering personalized 1-on-1 sessions for anyone who would like assistance getting started with local history research, or perhaps deciding on next steps in your quest. To set up a one hour session at the Brodie Library please email reference@tbpl.ca or phone 345-8275 ext 7260.

Star Wars Kits for Kids – Do you have a young Jedi or Stormtrooper at home? Sign them up for one of our Star Wars Kits! This is a take-home kit that will include: books, activity sheets, goodies and more! For children ages 12 and under. Register beginning April 17 in person at any location, online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, or by calling 345-8275. Pick up is from May 1 – 11 at your selected location.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten – Help encourage your child’s love of reading by participating in this free, literacy based activity for newborns to preschoolers with a goal to read 1000 books before they start school. It’s easier than you think! You can read one book or multiple books each day. How fast you reach the milestones is up to you. Read 3 books a day for 1 year = 1,095 books or 1 book a day for 3 years = 1,095 books

Prizes are available for each 250 book milestone reached. For more information please visit our website at www.tbpl.ca/1000-books or email syoung@tbpl.ca

Minecraft – Monday, April 3 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Waverley and / or on Discord – Youth grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community Join with your own device / account in person at Waverley or virtually on Discord. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, April 4 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room –

Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Teachings and Crafts with the Métis Nation of Ontario – Making Mittens – Tuesday, April 4 @

1 pm – 3 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Everyone is welcome to join Jerry and Madeline from the Métis Nation of Ontario as they deliver a variety of cultural programs. A healthy snack, light refreshments and bus tickets provided. Just drop in, no registration required. Supplies will be provided while quantities last. (all ages)

Baby Prints – Tuesday, April 4 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in to make a handprint or footprint craft and stay for a story, song, and lap rhyme. (for babies ages 0-12 months)

Minecraft – Tuesday, April 4 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, April 5 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, April 5 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games / LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Wit Knits – Thursday, April 6 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters

aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, April 6 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax

while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Nicole Doesn’t Know Anime! – My Hero Academia – Thursday, April 6 @ 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Library – She’s embarrassed to admit it, but Nicole really doesn’t know anime. After listening to her attempt to describe the characters and plot, tell her just how wrong she is, eat Japanese snacks, and watch a few episodes of the show! Just drop in. (ages 13-18)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, April 6 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Fairy Tale STEM Storytime – The Snow Queen – Saturday, April 8 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – This program will include a storytime and craft plus related STEM activity. A fun way to explore classic fairy tales and spark a love of science in little learners. (all ages)

Minecraft – Tuesday, April 11 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, April 12 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room

or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

NDN Book Club – Thursday, April 13 @ 1 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join us

as we explore some of the titles and authors in our Indigenous Knowledge Centre’s collection. We will be reading together and discussing the content as a group after each chapter. Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location, or by calling 345-8275.

Wit Knits – Thursday, April 13 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, April 13 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax

while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, April 13 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, April 13 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day @ Mary J – Friday, April 14 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to use our space and our toys to play, explore, and socialize! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, April 14 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Simple Stories – Monday, April 17 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Anishnawbe Mushkiki: Cooking for One – Monday, April 17 @ 3 pm – 4:30 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join Anishnawbe Mushkiki as we learn about a variety of health related topics including exercise, diabetes prevention and management, self care strategies, label reading, healthy fats, foot and eye care, cooking for one, sleep hygiene, and more. Just drop in.

Minecraft – Monday, April 17 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Waverley and / or on Discord – Youth grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community Join with your own device / account in person at Waverley or virtually on Discord. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, April 18 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room – Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Tween Tuesdays – Tuesday, April 18 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Childrens Program Room – A new drop-in program just for those in grades 5 to 8. Each week will feature a new activity, game or craft.

Minecraft – Tuesday, April 18 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Play Day – Wednesday, April 19 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Waverley – Every Wednesday afternoon the auditorium will be open for free play following drop in storytime. Just drop in. (all ages)

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, April 19 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, April 19 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games / LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

National Canadian Film Day with Vox Popular Media Arts Film – Angry Inuk – Wednesday, April 19 @ 6 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Program Room – We all know about the terrible “brutality” of the Arctic seal hunt – or do we? Turns out there are other sides to this story: it’s the story of families that need to be fed, the story of a hunting practice that began centuries ago and the story of a tradition that is central to the economy and food security of Inuit communities in the Canadian Arctic. Angry Inuk contains a story that’s over 4,000 years old.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, April 19 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, April 20 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, April 20 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Baby Time – Thursday, April 20 @ 1:15 pm – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, April 20 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, April 20 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax

while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, April 20 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Go to www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, April 20 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day @ Mary J – Friday, April 21 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in to use our space and our toys to play, explore, and socialize! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, April 21 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Books and Buttons – Saturday, April 22 @ 1 pm – Waverley Auditorium – Celebrate Earth Day and recycle your old books at the Library’s first book swap! Bring a book and exchange it for a new-to-you book. The event will start with button making and blackout poetry to warm-up. Please only bring novels, preferably young adult, graphic novels, or manga. This event will be run by the Library’s YOUth Action Council, partnering with the Friends of the Library.

Friends of the Library – Vinyl Sale – Sunday, April 23 @ 10 am – 4 pm – The Record Round-Up at Goods and Co – The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library will be onsite at the Record Round-Up at Goods & Co. with a special and unique collection of vinyl records. All profits will be donated to the TBPL. Watch for future vinyl sales coming up in May. All items will be priced at appraised value. Cash and autodeposit / etransfer only.

Wet Your Plants – Tomatoes – Monday, April 24 – Who doesn’t love a freshly picked, juicy tomato? This tomato-themed April garden kit includes: a few tomato seeds, peat pellet starters, instructions, recipes, and a gardening book from our collection to help you develop your green thumb. Register beginning April 3 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. Pickup your kit starting April 24 at your selected branch.

Little Sprouts – Tomatoes – Monday, April 24 – This child-friendly version of our tomato-themed

April garden kit includes: seeds, growing instructions, recipes, activities, and a Library book to read together. Register beginning April 3 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. Pickup your kit starting April 24 at your selected branch.

Simple Stories – Monday, April 24 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

LEGO Play at Mary J – Monday, April 24 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Build, colour, or craft. Drop in for LEGO fun. Supervision recommended due to small parts. (ages 12 and under)

Minecraft – Monday, April 24 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Waverley and / or on Discord – Youth grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community Join with your own device / account in person at Waverley or virtually on Discord. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, April 25 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room – Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Teachings and Crafts with the Métis Nation of Ontario – Medicine Wheel Teachings – Tuesday, April 25 @ 1 pm – 3 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Everyone is welcome to join Jerry and Madeline from the Métis Nation of Ontario as they deliver a variety of cultural programs. A healthy snack, light refreshments and bus tickets provided. Just drop in, no registration required. Supplies will be provided while quantities last. (all ages)

Tween Tuesdays – Tuesday, April 25 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Childrens Program Room – A new drop-in program just for those in grades 5 to 8. Each week will feature a new activity, game or craft.

Minecraft – Tuesday, April 25 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, April 26 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Play Day – Wednesday, April 26 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Waverley – Every Wednesday afternoon the auditorium will be open for free play following drop-in storytime. Just drop in. (all ages)

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, April 26 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, April 27 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, April 27 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Baby Time – Thursday, April 27 @ 1:15 pm – Waverley – A drop in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.