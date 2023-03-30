THUNDER BAY – NEWS – One youth was arrested and charged following reports of a stabbing incident on Winnipeg Avenue Wednesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 400 block of Winnipeg Avenue just before 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 following reports that two males had been the victim of a recent stabbing incident.

When police arrived at the scene they located two male victims – an 18-year-old and 16-year-old – who had injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Shortly after arriving, police were made aware that the accused male involved in this incident had called 911 to report the altercation.

He provided police with details to his whereabouts and turned himself in without incident.

Police were told the accused was also a victim in the alleged assault.

The two male victims were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street and now faces two charges of Aggravated Assault.

The name of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 30 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.