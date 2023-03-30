Kakabeka Falls, ON – After 60 years of operation, Rapport Credit Union’s Kakabeka Falls branch is celebrating its grand re-opening in a new location that will provide members with easier-to-access and improved services. This relocation is part of Rapport Credit Union’s commitment to serving residents in rural communities through the expansion of services and increased access. The new branch is just a few minutes’ drive away from the previous location to ensure accessibility for both existing and new clients.

The new branch relocated in January of 2023, offering better parking for clients in a more central location for ease of access. Relocating the branch to a modern location off the busy highway will provide increased visibility, attract new members and allow visitors easy access to a 24-hour ATM. Their official re-opening celebration took place today, bringing together municipal leaders from the region, members of Rapport Credit Union, and other community members and local businesses.

Says Michael Parzei, CEO of Rapport Credit Union; “We are so pleased to be able to celebrate this official grand opening of our new branch location with the community and share in the excitement with our long-term members who have shown such loyalty to Rapport Credit Union over the years. This new branch will offer expanded services with the same staff you know and trust. We look forward to promoting growth in the region by attracting new members and partners by providing improved and enhanced services and accessibility offered by our new location. We will continue to be an asset to our community members and local businesses. We thank you for your continued support over the years that has made this all possible.”

Rapport Credit Union’s Kakabeka Falls branch has been serving community members living in rural areas, including the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, the Municipality of Neebing, the Township of Conmee and the Township of O’Connor, for a number of decades. This move solidifies the financial institution’s commitment to the future growth of the community, and will help strengthen existing relationships and provide new opportunities within Kakabeka Falls, Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Says Lennie Hampton, EVP of Member Relations and Credit; “This region is a tight-knit community, and establishing longevity and trust in the community is crucial to the success of any business or organization. Current members of Rapport Credit Union can be assured that they will receive the same high standards of service at our new location. We hope that improved accessibility will also attract new members – we’re happy to discuss opportunities with anyone who may be interested in becoming a member of a smaller bank that puts our clients’ interests first.”

The new rapport Credit Union Kakabeka Falls branch is now open.

For additional information, please visit www.rapportcu.ca