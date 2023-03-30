THUNDER BAY – Dr. Kathy Kortes-Miller, a professor at Lakehead University and host of the podcast Disrupting Death participated in a panel discussion about medical assistance in dying (MAiD) on March 29th at Goods and Co. in Thunder Bay.
The event featured Jill Bodak, author of Loved into Being, and local physician Dr. Kat Ward. Bodak’s book recounts her father’s decision to use MAiD after three years of living post-stroke, and the panel will discuss the implications of this story for caregiving, end-of-life choices, and grief.
“Our goal is to provide people with access to some of the conversations we as researchers and academics have access to – to learn more about medical assistance in dying,” said Dr. Kortes-Miller, who also noted the importance of having safe spaces to have essential conversations about death.
The Disrupting Death podcast was launched in February and aims to address misinformation about MAiD and provide accessible information about this option for Canadians. The event at Goods and Co. offered attendees the opportunity to buy Jill Bodak’s book and ask questions about the panel’s discussion. All proceeds from the project will be donated to Dying with Dignity Canada in memory of Bodak’s father.