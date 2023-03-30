THUNDER BAY – Dr. Kathy Kortes-Miller, a professor at Lakehead University and host of the podcast Disrupting Death participated in a panel discussion about medical assistance in dying (MAiD) on March 29th at Goods and Co. in Thunder Bay.

The event featured Jill Bodak, author of Loved into Being, and local physician Dr. Kat Ward. Bodak’s book recounts her father’s decision to use MAiD after three years of living post-stroke, and the panel will discuss the implications of this story for caregiving, end-of-life choices, and grief.