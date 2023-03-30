But wait, there’s more! As the day winds down, so does the wind. The night brings in a few clouds and wind up to 15 km/h, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s going to warm up. The low is minus 8 with a wind chill of minus 13 overnight. It’s colder than the frozen peas in your freezer.

As for the temperature, high plus 3 might sound okay, but hold up, because the wind chill is minus 18 in the morning! That’s colder than your ex’s heart. So, bundle up and brace yourself for a chilly start to the day.

Hold on to your toques, Thunder Bay! It’s going to be a wild ride of weather today. You might want to start with your sunglasses because it’s sunny out there. But wait, there’s more! The wind is going to become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning, so make sure you hold onto your hats, or you might just end up flying away with the gusts.

Fort Frances

Looks like Mother Nature is playing some early April Fools’ jokes on us in Fort Frances!

We’ll start the day with some sunshine, but don’t let it fool you because the wind will be blowing in from the southwest at 20 km/h. That’s enough to make you feel like you’re in a wind tunnel with a wind chill of minus 22 in the morning! So, make sure to bundle up before heading out.

As the day goes on, the wind will die down a bit, but the high will only be plus 3 degrees. That’s right, not even a whole hand worth of degrees. But hey, at least the UV index will be at a moderate 4, so maybe break out the sunscreen…or not, your call.

For the night, expect just a few clouds to roll in, but the wind will still be howling up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop down to minus 11, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 16. So, cuddle up with your favorite blanket and hot drink to stay warm!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, well, well, looks like we have a mix of sun and cloud today. It’s like the weather can’t make up its mind. Winds from the southwest are going to blow at 20 km/h, but they’ll be too tired to keep going and become light early in the afternoon. The high will be a whopping plus 1, so make sure to bring out your tanning lotion! Just kidding, it’s going to be chilly with a wind chill of minus 23 in the morning. The UV index is moderate at 3, so don’t forget your shades!

At night, the sky is going to clear up, but the winds are still going to be around, blowing up to 15 km/h. The low is going to be minus 11, so you better bundle up before you hit the hay. The wind chill is going to be minus 15 overnight, so make sure to cozy up with a blanket or two!

Kenora

Good news, Kenora! Today’s weather is like a mullet – business in the front with a mix of sun and cloud, but party in the back with a clearing night sky. The wind may be a bit of a diva, starting off strong at 20 km/h from the southwest but then getting all light and flirty in the morning. Highs will be a chilly plus 1, with a morning wind chill that’ll make you think twice about leaving your cozy bed – minus 22, brrr! Don’t forget your sunglasses though, as the UV index will be a moderate 4. As for tonight, grab your snuggie because the temperature will drop to a low of minus 9, with a wind chill of minus 13. Stay warm, Kenora!

Wasaho Cree Nation