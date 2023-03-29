THUNDER BAY – Residents in the Mount Forest area may experience low water pressure today due to ongoing water work on Riverdale Road. The work involves the water main that supplies the areas situated north of Highway 61 and west of Mount Forest Blvd, including Mountain Rd and the surrounding regions.

The water work is expected to be completed by the end of the day, and residents may notice discolouration of their tap water once the pressure is restored. In case of discolouration, the City recommends the following steps:

Do not use any hot water taps. Turn on only one cold water tap (one without a water filter system attached) and let the water flow at a moderate rate until it runs clear. Once the single cold water tap runs clear, open all other taps, including hot water taps, and flush the water until it runs clear.

Running the cold water tap for about five minutes should clear any discolouration. If discolouration persists, repeat steps 1-3.

Residents in the affected area can contact Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195 if they have any questions or concerns or experience any water quality issues.