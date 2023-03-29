THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A theft was reported at the new MTO inspection scales construction site on Hwy 11-17 in Shuniah, east of Thunder Bay, on March 21, 2023. The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the call and found that unknown persons had broken into a Seacan storage container on the property and taken around 12 spools of copper wire, valued at approximately $30,000.

The Forensic Identification Services were called in to process the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. The OPP is requesting assistance from the public. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

If individuals wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit the ontariocrimestoppers.ca website, where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.