Oh, and before we forget, the UV index is a moderate 3, which means you should wear sunscreen if you plan on staying outside for more than five minutes. So, stay warm, Fort Frances, and don’t forget to smile, because even though it’s cold outside, you can still warm someone’s heart with a grin.

Moving on to the night, the sky will be clear as crystal, and the wind will calm down from west 20 km/h gusting to 40 to a gentle breeze. The low will be a frosty minus 17 degrees, so make sure to snuggle up in bed like a burrito and dream of summer days.

The high will be a crisp and refreshing minus 3 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 26 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon, you’ll feel like a popsicle on a stick. So, grab your warmest jacket and gloves and don’t forget your hat because you don’t want to look like a snowman without a head.

Good morning, Fort Frances! Today’s forecast is sunnier than a clown’s smile at a birthday party. But hold on to your hats because the wind will be joining the party with a westward gust of up to 40 km/h later in the morning. Don’t worry, though, it’s just a friendly reminder that winter is still here.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good day, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Today’s forecast is a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t let that fool you because the sun will be shining bright in the morning like a disco ball at a party. However, hold on to your hats because the wind will be joining the party too with a westward gust of up to 50 km/h in the morning. If you’re planning on going outside, make sure to hold on tight to your wig!

The high will be a frosty minus 4 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 29 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon, you’ll feel like a snowman who’s been left in the freezer for too long. So, bundle up like a burrito and don’t forget to cover your nose and ears because frostbite is not a fun party trick.

Moving on to the night, the sky will be clear as a whistle, and the wind will calm down from southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 to a gentle breeze before morning. The low will be a chilly minus 15 degrees, so make sure to tuck yourself in bed like a cocoon and dream of warmer days.

Oh, and before we forget, the UV index is a moderate 3, so if you’re planning on getting a tan, you might want to book a flight to Mexico. But for now, stay warm and cozy, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, and don’t forget to dance in the snow like no one’s watching!

Kenora

Greetings, humans! It’s your favourite weather fish, Huskie the Muskie, with your Kenora forecast! Today’s forecast is sunnier than my scales on a warm summer day. But hold on tight because the wind will be making a guest appearance with a southwest gust of up to 40 km/h in the morning. Don’t worry, though, it’s just a friendly reminder that winter is still hanging around like a pesky cousin.

The high will be a chilly minus 4 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 26 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon, you’ll feel like a fish out of water. So, make sure to bundle up like a polar bear and don’t forget your toque because you don’t want to catch a cold.

Moving on to the night, the sky will be clear as a crystal ball, and the wind will calm down from southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 to a gentle breeze after midnight. The low will be a frosty minus 15 degrees, so make sure to snuggle up like a baby and dream of warmer days.

Oh, and before I forget, the UV index is a moderate 3, which means you should wear sunscreen if you plan on swimming in the lake. So, stay warm, Kenora, and don’t forget to wave at me if you see me swimming by!

Sachigo Lake

Hello, hello, Sachigo Lake! It’s your favourite weather gal, Rachanne Tait, and I’ve got your forecast for the day!

We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds, which is like having a PB&J sandwich without the crust. It’s not the best, but it’ll do. The wind is going to be westward and a little feisty with a gust of up to 50 km/h. Hold onto your hats because it’s going to be like riding a rollercoaster without a seatbelt.

The high will be a chilly minus 5 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 28 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon, you’ll feel like you’re in a frozen tundra. Make sure to bundle up like a burrito, and if you’re going outside, cover up those toes and fingers because frostbite is not a party trick.

Moving on to the night, it’s going to be overcast like a moody teenager. The wind will switch gears to a southwest breeze of 20 km/h after midnight. The low will be minus 10 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and minus 17 overnight, you’ll feel like you’re in an ice bath. So, snuggle up like a polar bear and dream of warmer days.

Oh, and before I forget, the UV index is a moderate 3, so if you’re planning on getting a tan, you might want to move somewhere warmer, like Hawaii. But for now, stay warm and cozy, Sachigo Lake, and don’t forget to sip on some hot cocoa to warm up those bones!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Howdy Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s your weather guru Lance Matthews here to bring you the forecast for the day. We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of flurries, which is like having a vanilla ice cream cone with sprinkles. It’s not the best, but it’ll satisfy that sweet tooth. The wind will be a gentle 15 km/h, which is like having a light breeze tickle your face.

Now, hold on to your winter hats because it’s going to be a cold one. The high will be minus 11 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 30 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon, you’ll feel like you’re in a freezer. Make sure to layer up like a lasagna because frostbite is not a souvenir you want to bring back from your outdoor activities.

Moving on to the night, it’s going to be clear like a crystal ball. However, after midnight, we might see some clouds rolling in, which is like having unexpected guests showing up at your door. The wind will continue to be up to 15 km/h, which is like having a gentle nudge to keep you awake. The low will be minus 23 degrees, and with a wind chill of minus 18 in the evening and minus 31 overnight, you’ll feel like you’re living in an ice palace. So, make sure to tuck yourself in like a cozy blanket and dream of warmer days.

Oh, and before I forget, the UV index is low with a rating of 2, so if you’re planning on getting some sunshine, you might want to wait until the summer. But for now, stay warm and toasty, Wasaho Cree Nation, and don’t forget to treat yourself to a warm beverage to keep your spirits high!