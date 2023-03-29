Fort Frances, Ontario – On March 26, 2023, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a routine traffic stop on the One Hundred Block of Third Street West in the Town of Fort Frances.

The stop led to the arrest of the driver, Randy MARTIN, 39-years-old from Fort Frances, for operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

Further investigation by the OPP led to the discovery of additional criminal activity. MARTIN was charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, and Driving while under Suspension.

MARTIN is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 8, 2023. The charges against him are serious and carry heavy penalties, including the possibility of imprisonment.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of obeying traffic laws and the diligence of law enforcement in detecting and prosecuting criminal activity.