THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A 24-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Alexander Templar, has been arrested and charged by officers with the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment with impaired operation following a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11.

The incident was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. on March 25, 2023, approximately 41 kilometres west of Shabaqua.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Templar has been charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 19, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The OPP is committed to enforcing the law and educating the public on the dangers of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. If you witness someone driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1 immediately.