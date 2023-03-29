We know that blueberries are delicious and abundant. This fruit is often used to make jams, pies, or it can be consumed dried or fresh. But have you ever wondered which countries lead the world production of blueberries?

While the U.S. is home to many of the largest producers of blueberries, there are a few other countries that have gone on to become major players in this fast-growing market. With the rise in demand for bulk blueberries around the globe, several countries have posed as major players in its production.

This article will answer your question on who makes up some of the top suppliers of fresh blueberries worldwide. We’ll explore which countries make up this amazing industry with interesting facts about each supplier’s production level, so you can get a better understanding of where your favorite fruit is coming from!

5 Producers of Blueberries Across the Globe

1. The United States

The United States is the largest producer of blueberries in the world, with over 200 000 tons produced annually. North America’s wild blueberries account for almost 95% of all US production, while cultivated varieties make up just over 4%. Florida and Michigan are the leaders with the highest production quantity in 2020.

2. Canada

Canada is the second-largest producer of blueberries globally with about 25 000 tons harvested every year – next only to that made by its northern neighbor. British Columbia alone accounts for approximately 85 percent of all Canadian output with Quebec following behind at 6 percent and Ontario producing just over 1 percent.

3. Mexico

Mexico produces more than 50 000 tons of blueberries each year, which is more than any other country in Latin America! The states of Sonora and Chihuahua – located near Mexico’s border with Texas and New Mexico – are the two states that produce nearly 80% of Mexican production.

4. Chile

Chile makes up just 2% of worldwide production, but its entire production (around 35 000 tons) comes from cultivated farms as opposed to wild species – primarily seen along their coastal regions such as Valparaiso or Concepción towards Santiago de Chile. We know that some 20-30 different varieties can be found here alone!

5. Peru

Peru is steadily becoming a larger player in terms of global fruit supply chains thanks to its expanse coastal terrain, from Lima down southwards near Trujillo! An estimated 70 million plus tons have been harvested yearly since 2018 which has seen tremendous growth within this field.

Fresh or Dried Blueberries Production

All the top producers of blueberries tend to export fresh and dried blueberries. Over the last few years, the demand for organic dehydrated wild blueberries has increased at a significant rate. This is no surprise since these delicious treats have a high shelf life, lasting up to 18 months without losing all their moisture.

The global blueberry market is very competitive, and producers must stay ahead of the curve by trying new technologies to remain competitive. The increasing demand for fresh (or dried) blueberries has created an opportunity for bulk suppliers. They capitalize on this trend by offering quality products at competitive prices. Bulk suppliers must also maintain strict food safety protocols to ensure their products meet the highest standards of quality.