THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public for assistance in locating Kara (Percy) GAUDETTE, a 27-year-old woman who was last seen on March 26, 2023, around 6 pm in the 0-100 block of Clarkson Street.

According to the police report, GAUDETTE is described as a Caucasian female who stands at approximately 5’9″ tall and has a thin build. She has short faded dyed green/blue hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black patterned track pants, and dark blue/green New Balance running shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is working hard to locate Kara (Percy) GAUDETTE and is seeking the public’s help in finding her. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and share what they know.