THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Carlene HARTLEY, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman who was last seen on March 27, 2023, around 10:50 pm in the 900 block of Red River Road.

HARTLEY is described as standing about 5’9” tall with a medium build, medium complexion, black hair usually styled in a bun, and brown eyes.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink windbreaker, black hooded sweater, beige pants, and black shoes.

The police have attached a photo of the outfit she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.