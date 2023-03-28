Thunder Bay – Weather – Is March setting up to end roaring like a lion?

Thunder Bay

Mother Nature seems to be having some fun today in Thunder Bay! We’re in for a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of flurries early this morning and a 30% chance of flurries later in the afternoon. Don’t forget to bring your mittens, folks, because the wind is picking up and will be up to 15 km/h.

The high for the day is expected to be minus 2, with a wind chill that will make it feel like a bone-chilling minus 19 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. Oh boy, this weather is sure to wake you up and make you feel alive!

As for tonight, we’re in for partly cloudy skies, but with a 60% chance of flurries. The wind will be west 20 km/h, becoming light late this evening. The low for the night will be minus 13, with a wind chill that will make it feel like minus 7 this evening and a frigid minus 17 overnight. So, bundle up and get cozy, Thunder Bay!

Don’t forget to wear sunscreen, though, as the UV index is at a moderate level of 3. Stay safe and warm, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

March is roaring cold in Fort Frances this morning for the end of March at -20.

Oh boy, Fort Frances, looks like the weather’s playing some games with us today! We’re starting off with increasing cloudiness early this morning and a 40% chance of flurries later in the morning and this afternoon. Don’t forget to put on those boots, folks, because the wind will be up to 15 km/h.

The high for the day is expected to be minus 6, with a wind chill that will make it feel like a frosty minus 27 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. So, if you thought your morning coffee was going to warm you up, think again!

As for tonight, we’re in for mainly cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. But don’t worry, the skies will clear up before morning. The wind will be west 20 km/h, becoming light overnight. The low for the night will be minus 20, with a wind chill that will make it feel like a shivery minus 14 this evening and a bone-chilling minus 25 overnight.

Oh boy, looks like it’s going to be a cold one tonight, Fort Frances! Don’t forget to layer up and stay cozy, because it looks like the weather’s not done with us yet. And don’t forget to wear sunscreen, even though the UV index is low at 2. Stay warm and safe out there, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay, it looks like we’re in for a mixed bag of weather today! We’ll start off with some sunshine this morning, but don’t get too excited, because there’s a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon. And don’t forget to hold on to your hats, folks, because the wind will be up to 15 km/h.

The high for the day is expected to be minus 6, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like a frigid minus 30 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. Yikes, that’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails! Be sure to bundle up and protect your extremities, folks, because there’s a risk of frostbite out there.

Tonight, we’re in for partly cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. But don’t worry, the skies will clear up before morning. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so make sure you hold on to your hats and scarves! The low for the night will be minus 19, with a wind chill that will make it feel like a frosty minus 12 this evening and a bone-chilling minus 24 overnight.

So, there you have it, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, a day of mixed weather, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your day! Just remember to bundle up and stay warm out there. And don’t forget to wear sunscreen, even though the UV index is moderate at 3. Stay warm and safe out there!

Kenora

Good day Kenora, it’s going to be sunny this morning but don’t let that fool you, a mix of sun and cloud is on the horizon with a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon. Hold on to your hats, as the wind picks up to 20 km/h later in the day. High will be at a chilling minus 7, so be sure to bundle up! UV index will be moderate, so don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. Wind will continue to blow at 20 km/h, but becoming light late in the evening. It will be a low of minus 19, so put an extra blanket on your bed tonight! Wind chill will be at a frosty minus 15 this evening and minus 24 overnight. Stay warm and cozy Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

Hey there, it’s your favourite weather woman Rachanne Tait here with your Sachigo Lake weather report. Today we’re looking at some sunshine to start, but don’t let that fool you, because clouds are creeping in around noon with a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon. The wind will pick up too, reaching speeds of 20 km/h from the west. Brrr! We’re talking a high of minus 9, which will feel more like minus 30 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Better bundle up, folks, because there’s a risk of frostbite out there. The UV index is also pretty low, at 2, so you can leave the sunscreen at home.

Tonight we’re in for mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. The wind will still be coming in from the west, but it’ll be a bit lighter than earlier. Overnight, temperatures will drop to minus 18, feeling more like minus 16 this evening and minus 27 overnight. Stay warm out there, Sachigo Lake!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Wachiya folks! Lance Matthews here with your Wasaho Cree Nation weather report. It’s mainly sunny out there today, but don’t be fooled by the blue skies! That wind up to 15 km/h might make it feel like you’re getting fooled by Mother Nature. High of minus 12 with wind chill at a frigid minus 32 this morning, so bundle up and keep your nose and ears covered to avoid frostbite.

Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of flurries, so keep your shovels handy just in case. Wind chill is predicted to be around minus 18 this evening and a whopping minus 31 overnight, so if you need to venture out, make sure you layer up and stay warm to avoid frostbite. UV index is a low 2, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re planning on enjoying the sun! Stay warm out there, folks.