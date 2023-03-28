THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The 2024 Ontario Winter Games has received a generous funding support of $200,000 from the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay. The funding was provided through the CEDC Tourism Development Fund and aims to showcase Thunder Bay’s ability to host high-quality winter events.

According to Jamie Taylor, CEO of Thunder Bay CEDC, the Winter Games is an excellent opportunity to feature Thunder Bay’s capacity for hosting winter events, as well as support year-round visitor experiences. The event is expected to bring in more than 3,000 visitors to the community and generate an estimated $6 million economic boost.

Tracie Smith, Co-Chair for the 2024 Ontario Winter Games, expressed gratitude for the contribution made by the CEDC, which supports thousands of young athletes in pursuing their dreams while providing significant benefits to the community.

The CEDC Tourism Development Fund is open to applicants who can leverage partnerships and other financial resources to grow Thunder Bay’s tourism economy. The fund is supported by tax revenues collected quarterly on short-term stays at local hotels, motels, and other accommodation providers at a rate of 4%. The CEDC and Tourism Thunder Bay administer 50% of the total collected tax revenues to support the growth of tourism-focused events and products.

Paul Pepe, Manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, highlighted the significant role of sport tourism in the community’s tourism industry, particularly in transforming it into a true four-season destination.

To learn more about the CEDC Tourism Development Fund, interested parties may visit www.visitthunderbay.com/tourismdevelopmentfund.