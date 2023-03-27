THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Sunday March 26, 2023, the Thunder Bay Police Officers received a report of damages at the Modern Motel located at 430 Cumberland Street North.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers discovered that two Indigenous males who were out on bail had allegedly caused the damage at the hotel.

The first accused, 20-year-old Lleyton Lindberg Alex Baxter was charged with mischief and breach of bail conditions.

The second accused 26-year-old Vernon Chad Achneepineskum is from Marten Falls was also with mischief and breach of bail, as one of his bail conditions to reside in Marten Falls and only be in Thunder Bay for court.

Both Baxter and Achneepineskum were held overnight at the Balmoral Police Station and were transported to the Thunder Bay Jail on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Both individuals have court appearances scheduled for later this week

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.