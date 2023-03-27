THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to reports of an assault at the Wendy’s restaurant on Memorial Avenue on Sunday, March 26. A staff member was reportedly attacked by a customer who shouted at them to “go back to their own country” during the altercation.

The accused male was quickly located and arrested without incident by officers from the Primary Response Branch. He was transported to TBPS headquarters where he was charged with assault and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused, identified as Roger Jermaine Keesick, 43, appeared in bail court on Monday, March 27 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The incident is being investigated for potential hate motivation. The Thunder Bay Police Service is committed to ensuring that everyone in the community is treated with respect and dignity.