THUNDER BAY – Health – The St. Joseph’s Care Group Hogarth Riverview Manor, located at 300 Lillie St N, in partnership with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), has declared a respiratory outbreak in Lavender Resident Home Area – 2 North. Until further notice, admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities, and visitations in the affected area are restricted. For additional information, please contact the facility directly.

To prevent further spread of infections to vulnerable individuals, TBDHU urges the public to refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk areas when feeling unwell. The public can take proactive steps to prevent infection transmission by staying at home when sick, wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor spaces, particularly when around vulnerable people, and maintaining up-to-date influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations. Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also critical. If no tissue is available, covering coughs and sneezes with the upper sleeve is recommended. Additionally, the Ontario screening tool can be used for self-assessment and to determine next steps.

For current outbreak updates, please visit https://www.tbdhu.com/outbreaks.