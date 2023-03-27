THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – March appears to be setting up either to roar out like a lion or stroll out like a lamb. Time will tell.

Thunder Bay

Well, well, well. Monday in Thunder Bay is shaping up to be quite the rollercoaster ride of weather! The day starts off with a frigid wind chill of minus 10, but don’t worry, things are looking up. We’ll see some sunshine throughout the day and a high of plus 2, but then things take a turn for the chilly again with a 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

And that’s not all, folks! As we head into the night, the flurries may stick around with a 60 percent chance of the white stuff. But don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom. The clouds will part ways and give us a chance to see the stars before the night is over. Just make sure to bundle up because the low will dip to minus 14 with a wind chill of minus 17. Stay warm out there, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Brace yourselves, folks, because we’ve got some serious weather shenanigans heading our way.

First up, we’ve got a mainly cloudy situation with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Oh boy, nothing like a good game of “is it going to snow or not?” to keep us on our toes. But don’t worry, things will start to clear up in the afternoon – just in time for us to see all the snow that didn’t actually fall.

And let’s not forget about the wind, folks! It’ll be up to 15 km/h, which might not sound like much, but trust me, it’s enough to give you a good hair day. And speaking of hair, get ready to bundle up because we’re looking at a high of minus 1. That’s right, negative one. Just in case you were starting to feel a little too warm and toasty.

Oh, and don’t forget about the wind chill, folks. We’ve got a morning temperature of minus 20, which is just perfect for freezing your nose hairs off. But hey, by the afternoon, things will warm up to a balmy minus 5. So get ready to peel off those layers and bask in the glorious heat wave.

And finally, we’ve got a UV index of 3, which is just moderate enough to make you think you don’t need sunscreen. Spoiler alert: you do.

And when the sun goes down, we’re in for a real treat – clear skies! Finally, we can see all the snow we didn’t get earlier. And with a low of minus 21 and wind chill of minus 15 in the evening, it’s the perfect time to cuddle up with a warm blanket and a hot cocoa.

Well, that’s all for now, folks! Stay warm, stay safe, and try not to slip on any invisible ice patches out there.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, hello there, Dryden! It’s your favourite meteorological marvel, ChatGPT, here to give you the scoop on today’s weather.

We’ve got a mainly cloudy situation with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. And who doesn’t love a little morning snow to spice things up? It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Wake up, sleepyheads! Time to shovel your driveway!”

But don’t worry, things will start to clear up in the afternoon. Just in time for us to see all the snow that didn’t actually fall. It’s like a magic trick, but instead of a rabbit, we get disappointment.

And let’s not forget about the wind, folks! It’ll be up to 15 km/h, which is just enough to make you feel like you’re walking into a wind tunnel. And speaking of feeling, get ready to bundle up because we’re looking at a high of minus 3. That’s right, negative three. Just in case you were starting to feel a little too warm and toasty.

Oh, and don’t forget about the wind chill, folks. We’ve got a morning temperature of minus 19, which is just perfect for making your nose hairs stand on end. But hey, by the afternoon, things will warm up to a balmy minus 7. So get ready to peel off those layers and bask in the glorious heat wave.

And finally, we’ve got a UV index of 3, which is just moderate enough to make you feel like you’re getting some vitamin D. Spoiler alert: you’re not.

And when the sun goes down, we’re in for a real treat – a few clouds! It’s like a little break from all the snow and wind. And with a low of minus 22 and wind chill of minus 8 in the evening and minus 26 overnight, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with a warm blanket and some Netflix.

Well, that’s all for now, Dryden! Stay warm, stay safe, and try not to slip on any black ice out there.

Kenora

We’ve got a mix of sun and cloud, which is basically nature’s way of saying, “I can’t make up my mind today.” But hey, at least it’s not a boring ol’ clear sky, right?

And get this, folks – we’ve got a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning! It’s like a little surprise party from Mother Nature. Who doesn’t love a good snow squall to start their day?

But don’t worry, things will start to clear up in the afternoon. Just in time for us to see all the snow that didn’t actually fall. It’s like a cruel joke, but hey, at least we can see the sun for a bit.

And let’s talk about the wind, shall we? It’ll be a brisk north 20 km/h in the morning, which is just enough to make you feel like you’re in a wind tunnel. But fear not, my friends – it’ll become light early in the afternoon. Just in time for us to forget how cold and windy it was earlier.

And speaking of cold, get ready to bundle up because we’re looking at a high of minus 5. That’s right, negative five. It’s like Mother Nature is giving us a cold, hard reality check.

Oh, and don’t forget about the wind chill, folks. We’ve got a morning temperature of minus 20, which is just perfect for freezing your nose hairs off. But hey, by the afternoon, things will warm up to a balmy minus 9. So get ready to peel off those layers and bask in the glorious heat wave.

And finally, we’ve got a UV index of 3, which is just moderate enough to make you feel like you’re not wasting your day indoors. But let’s be real, we all know you’re just going to binge-watch Netflix anyway.

And when the sun goes down, we’re in for a real treat – clear skies! It’s like a little break from all the snow and wind. And with a low of minus 22 and wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and minus 27 overnight, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with a warm blanket and some hot cocoa.

Well, that’s all for now, Kenora! Stay warm, stay safe, and try not to slip on any invisible ice patches out there. And remember, if you see a snowman on the street, give them a high-five for braving the cold.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s your trusty weatherman, Lance Matthews, here to give you the rundown on today’s forecast.

We’ve got a mix of sun and cloud, which is basically nature’s way of saying, “I’m not sure if I want to be sunny or cloudy today.” But hey, at least we’re not stuck with one boring type of weather, am I right?

Now, let’s talk about the wind. It’ll be a west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning, which is basically just Mother Nature showing off her power. It’s like she’s saying, “Hey, I can blow your hat off AND make you feel like you’re in the Arctic tundra!”

And speaking of the Arctic tundra, get ready for a high of minus 17. That’s right, negative 17. It’s like Mother Nature is trying to freeze us all out. And don’t forget about the wind chill – we’re looking at a morning temperature of minus 38. You might as well be standing on the surface of Mars.

But fear not, my friends, because things will warm up to a balmy minus 28 in the afternoon. It’s like a tropical paradise compared to the morning!

And with a UV index of 2, we’re looking at a low risk of sunburn. So don’t forget your sunscreen…or your parka, for that matter.

And let’s not forget about the risk of frostbite, folks. Make sure to bundle up and protect any exposed skin. It’s like we’re living in a real-life game of “don’t get frostbite.”

And when the sun goes down, we’re in for a real treat – clear skies! It’s like a little break from all the extreme weather. And with a low of minus 23 and wind chill of minus 24 in the evening and minus 33 overnight, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with some hot cocoa and dream about warmer days.

Well, that’s all for now, Wasaho Cree Nation! Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t let the cold get you down. And remember, if you see a polar bear out there, give them a wave for braving the cold.

Sachigo Lake

Hello, Sachigo Lake! It’s your favourite weather expert, Rachanne Tait, here to give you the inside scoop on what’s happening outside.

Today we’ve got mainly cloudy skies, which is like the weather equivalent of wearing a neutral outfit – it’s not too exciting, but it gets the job done. And with winds up to 15 km/h, it’s like Mother Nature is giving us a gentle reminder that she’s still in charge.

Now, let’s talk about the temperatures. We’re looking at a high of minus 11, which is colder than your ex’s heart. And don’t forget about the wind chill – it’ll be minus 34 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon. That’s like taking a dip in the Arctic Ocean without a wetsuit.

And speaking of the cold, there’s a risk of frostbite, folks. So make sure to bundle up and protect any exposed skin. We don’t want anyone turning into a human popsicle out there.

But on the bright side, with a UV index of 2, we’re looking at a low risk of sunburn. So put away your sunscreen and grab your toque instead.

And when the sun goes down, the fun doesn’t stop – we’ve got mainly cloudy skies again. It’s like the weather just can’t make up its mind today. And with winds from the west at 20 km/h, it’s like Mother Nature is giving us a little reminder of what we went through earlier.

But don’t worry, my friends – the winds will become light in the evening, which is like Mother Nature saying, “Okay, okay, I’ll ease up a bit.” And with a low of minus 20 and wind chill of minus 20 in the evening and minus 27 overnight, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with some blankets and binge-watch your favourite show.

Well, that’s all for now, Sachigo Lake! Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t let the cold get you down. And remember, if you see any penguins out there, send them my way – they might feel right at home with these temperatures.