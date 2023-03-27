THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Early Monday morning, Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to reports of a male suspect smashing a window at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Memorial Avenue. The suspect had allegedly taken a television and stereo from the store and fled on foot.

The police quickly arrived at the scene and learned about the incident. The officers located the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Carl McNally, 35, in the 800 block of Syndicate Avenue, a short distance away from the store. The alleged stolen merchandise was found in his possession, and he was arrested without incident.

McNally was charged with mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000, resist peace officer, and fail to comply with probation order. He appeared in bail court on Monday, March 27 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.