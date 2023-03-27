CALGARY – CN, Kaptan US LLC, and Trealmont Transport Inc. (Montship Inc.) have announced a partnership to build a multimodal transload facility at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park, with the facility expected to be operational in Q3 2024. Kaptan and Montship will purchase land within CN’s logistics park and construct a logistics facility for transloading intermodal containers from the ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver.

The facility will redesign the supply chain for transpacific trade with an all-rail transload model located inland through Calgary. The facility will feature a multicommodity crossdock, warehouse, container yard for storage, and rail spur directly connected to the facility. The transload model will provide rail access and seamless transload of imports to domestic containers and direct connection for Western Canadian commodities to reload exports, thus enhancing fluidity in the supply chain.

The movement of freight by rail instead of trucks will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%. By partnering with CN and its network, the facility will serve importers to Central Canada and the US Midwest, as well as Canadian exporters.

Montship Chairman and CEO, Brian McDonald, said that Calgary is ideally suited to serve both west coast gateways and offer significant advantages to both import and export customers. Dan Bresolin, CN’s Vice-President, Intermodal, said that the new facility will provide value to customers and the regional economy by leveraging CN’s robust network and two options to Asian markets via the Ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

Calgary provides the ideal location for transloading imports to 53’ Domestic containers for furtherance inland and reloading 40’s containers with abundant export commodities, given that it is the primary center for distribution in Western Canada. Kaptan industrial logistics, with a presence in 9 countries in the Americas, will connect foreign trade by providing logistics solutions that adapt to customers’ challenges.

Montship is the largest Steamship agency in Canada and has been committed to providing efficient and safe services while being responsible custodians of the environment and supporting the communities it works in since its establishment in 1925. CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler that safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year.