THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Ariyana HUBBARD-ENGLISH, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on March 25, 2023, at around 2:00 pm.

Ariyana is described as an Indigenous female who stands 5 feet tall with a slim build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue winter jacket, boots with fur around the ankle, and dark cargo pants, and typically wears her hood up.

Anyone with information about Ariyana’s whereabouts is urged to contact Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.