Seasoned investment professional Andrew Pravlik has spent the past six months as CEO, President, and Managing Partner at Pittsburgh Financial Group, bringing his more than 30 years of experience to the job. Specializing in income planning and retirement planning, Pravlik now oversees and manages client portfolios and day-to-day operations of the firm in his leadership role.

After starting in financial services at the age of 18 as an intern, Pravlik has learned every aspect of brokerage and investment firms. This allowed him to start full-time as a registered representative and investment broker just after graduating from Allegheny College. He has gone on to earn his Series 7, 63, and 66 securities licenses as well as the Securities Industry Essentials® (SIE®) Certification. He is also fully licensed in life, annuities, fixed index annuities, and long-term care insurance, making him perfectly positioned to advise clients on solid retirement plans.

With Pravlik at the helm, Pittsburgh Financial Group is enjoying rapid client and asset growth, as well as expanding its presence to the west coast with its subsidiary Seattle Financial Group. Pravlik is excited about what’s ahead, both for Pittsburgh Financial Group, and the industry as a whole.

Looking Ahead

Pravlik’s main function over the past 30 years has been helping his clients to secure their retirement; in his new roles, he is finding that he is able to greatly expand the reach of his valuable advice.

“We are very excited to announce an upcoming weekly airing of a radio show focused on how to best invest your hard-earned money and prepare for the retirement years,” he says when asked about future plans. “The show will air in 2 markets, Pittsburgh and Seattle, later this year.”

The show, and Pravlik’s daily work with existing clients, will address some of the changes that the financial industry is currently facing.

“I frequently meet with and speak with industry leaders and investment professionals to keep in touch with the constantly shifting economic, political, and monetary environment,” Pravlik explains. “The current rising interest rate market has provided a tremendous opportunity for our business to help clients navigate uncharted waters, as interest rates climb to levels not seen in 40-50 years.”

With so many important decisions falling on Pravlik’s shoulders as he guides his firm and his clients, he is adamant about staying on top of relevant news and world knowledge to help shape his strategies and tactics used.

“I read The Economist, Wall Street Journal Daily, Financial Times, Kiplinger, and Bloomberg. Being well-versed and educated is of utmost importance,” he says, calling “learning something and being able to remember it” a “lost art.”

Persistence and Decisiveness

Now sitting at the top, Pravlik credits his success to his persistence and decisiveness, two valuable qualities that he had to hone in order to work in his favor.

“Three years ago, my partner Gina and I were working on a big deal, one of our biggest ever, but it was beset by one problem after another,” he recalls. “It seemed that we were destined not to get the account, and we didn’t at first, but it was through our persistence, change of tactics and strategy, and our ability to work together that turned what started as a failure, into a success. Since that time we have used this as a learning experience and often reflect on it when we encounter adversity.”

Pravlik often makes big decisions after analyzing data and assessing the risk associated with change but had this to say about effective decisio-making: “It is important to have a process, but also I have found in my experience, being proactive is always more desirable than reactive. Look at your objectives, and all alternatives, and consider the best possible outcomes. In almost all decision making, there will be trade-offs, uncertainty, and risk and yes, luck – but it is best to act; fortune often favors the bold.”

Prioritizing Personal Growth

When he isn’t growing his clients’ portfolios, Pravlik makes personal growth a top priority in his life. Knowing full well that health is wealth, he can often be found fly fishing for trout in Montana, Idaho, and Washington. He also visits national parks in an RV camper, skis, golfs, gardens, and tends to his orchards at his Robinson, PA home.



In order to reach peak productivity each day, Pravlik starts with rowing and exercise first thing, as he finds that this “sets the tone for the day and gets the body moving – the mind will follow.”

While wealth management is important, Pravlik himself believes that “time on this earth is the most precious commodity.” By giving his clients peace of mind regarding their retirements, he hopes that they can enjoy each day a little more.

After all, hard work and smart investing should be rewarded.

Disclaimer

https://www.finra.org/compliance-tools/rule-2210-brokercheck

Registered Representative of World Capital Brokerage, Inc., Investment Advisory Representative of World Capital Brokerage Advisory Services, 888-742-0631, Member FINRA/SIPC, custodial services through BNY Mellon-Pershing