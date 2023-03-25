THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Looks like Thunder Bay is having a bit of an identity crisis today! The weather forecast calls for a mashup of sun and clouds, with some pesky fog patches that will clear out faster than a plate of warm donuts at a breakfast buffet.

Just when you think it’s safe to step outside, the wind will pick up in the afternoon like a toddler with a sugar rush, reaching speeds of 20 km/h from the north. And don’t forget to bundle up in the morning, because the wind chill will make you feel like you’re starring in the next “Frozen” movie.

But wait, there’s more! The UV index will be a moderate 4, which means you might want to slap on some sunscreen if you’re planning on being outside for a while.

As for tonight, things are looking a bit gloomy. Clouds will start to gather early in the evening like a group of teenagers at a mall, and there’s even a 30 percent chance of flurries later on. The wind will keep blowing from the north at 20 km/h, making it feel even colder than your ex’s heart. So snuggle up with a warm blanket and dream of sunny days ahead!

Fort Frances

Well, well, well… looks like Fort Frances is feeling a bit under the weather today. The forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, but don’t worry, there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon to shake things up a bit. It’s like Mother Nature is trying to add some extra seasoning to our daily routine!

As if that’s not enough, the wind will become a bit of a drama queen later in the afternoon, blowing in from the north at 20 km/h like it’s auditioning for a role in “The Wizard of Oz.” And let’s not forget about the morning chill that will make you feel like you’re taking a dip in the Arctic Ocean.

But hey, it’s not all doom and gloom! The UV index will be a moderate 3, which means you won’t need to slather on the sunscreen quite as thick as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

As for tonight, things are looking cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will still be hanging around like an unwanted house guest, but it’ll lighten up in the evening like a weight lifter after a long day at the gym. Just make sure to bundle up tight, because the wind chill will make it feel like you’re camping out in a freezer.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay