THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.
Thunder Bay
Looks like Thunder Bay is having a bit of an identity crisis today! The weather forecast calls for a mashup of sun and clouds, with some pesky fog patches that will clear out faster than a plate of warm donuts at a breakfast buffet.
Just when you think it’s safe to step outside, the wind will pick up in the afternoon like a toddler with a sugar rush, reaching speeds of 20 km/h from the north. And don’t forget to bundle up in the morning, because the wind chill will make you feel like you’re starring in the next “Frozen” movie.
But wait, there’s more! The UV index will be a moderate 4, which means you might want to slap on some sunscreen if you’re planning on being outside for a while.
As for tonight, things are looking a bit gloomy. Clouds will start to gather early in the evening like a group of teenagers at a mall, and there’s even a 30 percent chance of flurries later on. The wind will keep blowing from the north at 20 km/h, making it feel even colder than your ex’s heart. So snuggle up with a warm blanket and dream of sunny days ahead!
Fort Frances
Well, well, well… looks like Fort Frances is feeling a bit under the weather today. The forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, but don’t worry, there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon to shake things up a bit. It’s like Mother Nature is trying to add some extra seasoning to our daily routine!
As if that’s not enough, the wind will become a bit of a drama queen later in the afternoon, blowing in from the north at 20 km/h like it’s auditioning for a role in “The Wizard of Oz.” And let’s not forget about the morning chill that will make you feel like you’re taking a dip in the Arctic Ocean.
But hey, it’s not all doom and gloom! The UV index will be a moderate 3, which means you won’t need to slather on the sunscreen quite as thick as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
As for tonight, things are looking cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will still be hanging around like an unwanted house guest, but it’ll lighten up in the evening like a weight lifter after a long day at the gym. Just make sure to bundle up tight, because the wind chill will make it feel like you’re camping out in a freezer.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Well, well, well… Dryden is in for a treat today! The forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. It’s like the weather is playing a game of “trick or treat” and we’re not quite sure what we’re going to get.
To make things even more interesting, there’s a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. That’s right, folks, it’s like someone decided to put a slip and slide on the sidewalk and forgot to turn off the water. So be careful out there, or you might end up doing the splits like a gymnast!
The wind will also be making a guest appearance later in the afternoon, blowing in from the north at 20 km/h like it’s trying to win a race. And let’s not forget about the morning chill that will make you feel like you’re the star of “Frozen 3.”
But don’t worry, there’s a silver lining! The UV index will be a moderate 3, which means you won’t have to wear sunglasses quite as big as a celebrity hiding from the paparazzi.
As for tonight, things are looking cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will still be blowing like a kid with a trumpet, but it’ll lighten up in the evening like a feather in the wind. Just make sure to bundle up tight, because the wind chill will make it feel like you’re living in an igloo.
Kenora
Kenora… looks like we’re in for a wild ride today! The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. It’s like the weather can’t make up its mind – is it winter or spring?
To make things even more interesting, there’s a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. It’s like someone decided to play a prank on us and sprayed the sidewalks with a can of icy hairspray. But that’s not all – we’ll also have some fog patches to navigate through in the morning. It’s like driving through a Stephen King novel!
The wind will also be making its grand entrance later in the afternoon, blowing in from the north at 20 km/h like it’s trying to show off its muscles. And let’s not forget about the morning chill that will make you feel like you’re doing the polar plunge in your own backyard.
But wait, there’s more! The UV index will be a low 2, which means you might as well leave your sunglasses at home and wear a pair of snow goggles instead.
As for tonight, things are looking cloudy with the wind still blowing like a stubborn child who refuses to go to bed. But don’t worry, it’ll lighten up in the evening like a featherweight boxer who’s had enough punches for the day. Just make sure to bundle up tight, because the wind chill will make it feel like you’re snuggled up in a refrigerator.
Sachigo Lake
Sachigo Lake! It’s your girl Rachanne Tait here to bring you the forecast with a touch of humour.
Today’s weather is like that person who can’t make up their mind – we’ll have mainly cloudy skies and some wind up to 15 km/h. It’s like the weather is trying to be mysterious and keep us on our toes.
As for the temperatures, it’s going to be a chilly one with a high of minus 7. That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails! The wind chill will also make it feel like you’re stranded in the Arctic, with a bone-chilling minus 18 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. So make sure to bundle up tight, folks!
The UV index will be a low 2, so don’t forget to slather on some sunscreen…just kidding! We all know you’ll be wearing layers on layers on layers.
As for tonight, things are looking partly cloudy with some wind up to 15 km/h. It’s like the weather is trying to tease us with a glimpse of the stars. The low will be a frosty minus 15, with a wind chill of minus 12 in the evening and minus 18 overnight. So snuggle up with a warm blanket and a hot cocoa, because it’s going to be a cold one!