Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay is gearing up for a special event to celebrate Canada Water Week, with a family-focused and educational event taking place on Sunday afternoon at Confederation College. The event is being hosted by Let’s Talk Science at Confederation College, in partnership with EarthCare Thunder Bay. Running from noon to 4:00 pm, the event will be held in the Tec Hub Atrium in the McIntyre building and is open to all who wish to attend.

The day’s activities will focus on the importance of water to our community, with free educational activities and hands-on displays. Children will have the opportunity to participate in an indoor scavenger hunt, learn about rain gardens, test their water conservation knowledge, learn about aquatic bugs, see some birds of prey from the Great Lakes watershed, and take part in water-themed crafts. There will also be free draws and plenty of popcorn and cotton candy on offer.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for residents of all ages to explore solutions to overcome water challenges of the 21st century,” said Sandra Stiles, program lead of Let’s Talk Science at Confederation College. She added that “The event will focus on understanding about the water in the Great Lakes watershed. We are happy to have more than a dozen organizations joining us with fun, interactive displays.”

The event marks the end of Canada Water Week in Thunder Bay, which is observed annually during the third week of March. The national celebration coincides with the United Nations’ declaration of World Water Day, observed on March 22 every year. This year’s theme is “Be the Change.” Anyone interested in learning more about water and its importance to our community is invited to attend this fun and educational event.