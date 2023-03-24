Thunder Bay – NEWS – A fatal collision occurred on Thursday morning at the intersection of Lyon Boulevard and Rita Street in Thunder Bay. Emergency services were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. in response to reports of a vehicle hitting a tree. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the male driver had fled the scene, leaving a female passenger trapped inside the vehicle. She was rescued by first responders and taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre but later died as a result of her injuries.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch followed a trail of blood from the crash site to a nearby residence where they apprehended the suspect.

The driver displayed signs of impairment by drugs or alcohol. The investigation was then handed over to the Traffic Unit who determined that the driver had been traveling southbound at an excessive speed on Lyon Boulevard East, a road with a posted maximum speed limit of 30 km/h.

David Thomas Edward ANDERSON, a 35-year-old Thunder Bay resident, has been charged with several offences including Impaired Operation causing death, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and Failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Additionally, he was charged with failing to comply with a Release Order and a Probation Order. Anderson appeared in bail court on Friday and was remanded in custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thoughts are with the family members and friends of the deceased.