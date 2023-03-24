THUNDER BAY – As the winter snow melts away and the temperatures start to warm up, it’s time to start thinking about getting back on your bike for the spring and summer season. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just starting out, there are a few things you can do to prepare for your spring and summer biking adventures.

Firstly, it’s important to make sure your bike is in good condition. Take your bike to your local bike shop for a tune-up and check that everything is working properly. Community Spokes on Simpson offers you the opportunity to learn how to fix your own bike, as well as a great supply of used bikes for all ages.

Thunder Bay is blessed with some really great bike shops. 3-Ride in Goods Co. on Red River, Fresh Air Experience, and Petri’s just to name a few.

This includes checking the brakes, gears, chain, and tires. If you’re not confident in your own bike maintenance skills, a professional tune-up can save you from costly repairs down the line.

Next, make sure you have the proper gear. This includes a well-fitted helmet, appropriate shoes, and comfortable clothing. If you plan on biking at night or in low-light conditions, invest in some reflective gear or bike lights to ensure visibility and safety.

Planning your route is also essential.

Thunder Bay has some extensive commuter bike trails, as well as some amazing recreational and “off road” bike trails.

Take some time to map out your route and consider the terrain and traffic conditions. It’s important to choose a route that is safe and enjoyable, whether you’re commuting or going for a leisurely ride.

As the temperatures start to rise, it’s important to stay hydrated. Bring along a water bottle and drink regularly to avoid dehydration. It’s also important to wear sunscreen and protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

Finally, make sure to have fun and enjoy the ride! Cycling is a great way to stay active and explore your surroundings. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands, or just out for a leisurely ride, getting on your bike is a great way to enjoy the spring and summer months.