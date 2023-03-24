Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing individual named Integrity MAINVILLE, who is 22 years old. The last known communication with her family was on March 21, 2023.

Integrity MAINVILLE is described as an Indigenous female, standing at 5’4″ with a slim physique. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, no information is available regarding her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Integrity MAINVILLE, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.