THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing individual named Byron MAKI, who is 43 years old. He was last seen in the area of Oliver Road, Thunder Bay on March 20, 2023.

Byron MAKI is described as a White male, standing at 6’5″ tall with a large build. He has short brown shaved hair, a brown beard, and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Helly Hansen spring jacket, a white shirt, black or grey cargo pants, and a black/red baseball cap.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Byron MAKI, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.