THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Take action now to help locate missing person Summer SMITH, aged 12, who was last seen in the area of Algonquin Avenue on March 23, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Summer SMITH is an Indigenous female, standing at 5’2” tall with a medium build. She has shoulder-length black hair over dyed red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie pullover, light grey sweatpants, light brown timberland boots, and a black backpack.

If you have any information on Summer’s whereabouts, please immediately contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your swift action could help bring Summer home safe and sound.