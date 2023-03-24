The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is lauding the Ontario government for its renewed commitment to constructing 1.5 million homes within the next decade, along with additional measures to support the skilled trades. The organization is also pleased with the provincial budget’s plan to eliminate the long-standing backlogs at the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT), advocating for the federal government to provide HST relief for new housing projects, and moving ahead with major infrastructure projects, including Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass.

Richard Lyall, President of RESCON, commends the government’s efforts to meet the 1.5 million housing targets, stating that boosting housing supply is vital for the economic growth of Ontario. He also recognizes the importance of training the next generation of skilled trades workers to tackle the looming shortage of workers. RESCON is pleased with the government’s decision to invest an additional $75 million over three years in the Skills Development Fund (SDF) and $25 million over three years in the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) to increase the number of skilled trades workers.

Furthermore, RESCON applauds the allocation of funds to streamline the backlog of housing-related disputes at the Ontario Land Tribunal and the Landlord and Tenant Board. The association also commends the government’s initiative to request the federal government to provide HST relief for new housing projects. Additionally, the organization is pleased with the government’s plans to construct new highways, including Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, along with increasing public transit, including the Ontario Line and Scarborough Subway Extension.

RESCON is the foremost organization of residential builders in the province, dedicated to promoting leadership and innovation in the industry.