THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. Temperatures are starting to look far more springlike.

Thunder Bay

Well, well, well! Thunder Bay weather report here! Looks like we’re in for a treat today. It’s going to be as sunny as a bright smile, with a touch of southern wind at around 20 km/h. The temperature will hit a high of plus 5, but don’t get too excited yet, folks. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 20 in the morning. So, unless you want to end up looking like a frozen popsicle, wrap up warm heading out!

Moving on to the night time, it’s going to be clear as a crystal ball. However, things will start to get a little hazy after midnight when it becomes partly cloudy. The wind will pick up slightly to around 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 4. Now, here’s the kicker: the wind chill will make it feel like minus 13 overnight. So, don’t forget to tuck yourself in tight, or you might end up waking up looking like a snowman!

Oh, and before I forget, the UV index will be 4 or moderate. So, if you’re planning to step out in the sun, don’t forget your shades, folks!

Fort Frances

Greetings Fort Frances! The weather is looking bright and sunny today, just like your favourite neighbour’s smile. But don’t let that fool you, folks! The wind is going to kick in around noon and blow at a speedy 20 km/h from the south. It’s going to be as high as 6, but don’t get too excited yet. The wind chill is going to make it feel like you’re stuck in a freezer, with temperatures dropping to a teeth-chattering minus 20 in the morning. So, wrap up warm and maybe wear a parka over your pyjamas.

As the night falls, things will clear up like a magician’s trick. However, the wind won’t give up easily, and it will blow up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to minus 8, which is colder than your ex’s heart. And with the wind chill, it will feel like you’re camping out in the North Pole, with temperatures as low as minus 15 overnight. So, make sure to snuggle up tight and cuddle with your blankets like they’re your favourite teddy bear.

Oh, and one more thing, the UV index will be 4 or moderate. So, if you’re planning to get some sun, don’t forget to slather on some sunscreen, or you might end up looking like a lobster, which isn’t a good look on anyone.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hello, Dryden folks! The weather today is going to be as sunny as your favourite summer vacation spot. However, brace yourselves, because the wind is going to be gusting like your Aunt Sally after a bowl of chilli. It’ll start off as a gentle breeze in the morning, but by midday, it’s going to be as strong as a puppy dog, blowing southwest at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 15 in the morning. So, unless you want to feel like you’re stuck in a wind tunnel, grab your hats and hold on tight!

As the night falls, things will start to clear up like a magician’s trick. But don’t let your guard down, folks, because the wind is still going to be up to its old tricks, blowing at a steady 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 6, but with the wind chill, it will feel like you’re chilling in a walk-in freezer, with temperatures as low as minus 12 overnight. So, snuggle up tight and keep yourself warm, or you might wake up with icicles for fingers and toes.

Oh, and one more thing, the UV index will be 3 or moderate. So, if you’re planning to soak up some sun, don’t forget your shades and sunscreen, or you might end up looking like a tomato. And trust me, that’s not a good look on anyone.

Kenora

Today’s forecast is as bright and sunny as your grandma’s smile. But wait, there’s more! The wind is going to be blowing in like your crazy uncle, coming in hot from the south at 20 km/h in the morning. The temperature will reach a high of plus 5, but don’t get too excited yet. The wind chill is going to make it feel like you’re standing in a meat locker, with temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling minus 14 in the morning. So, bundle up and bring a hot beverage to keep those hands warm.

As the night falls, things will start off clear as a bald eagle’s vision. However, don’t let that fool you, folks. There’s a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight, and the risk of freezing drizzle is as high as a giraffe’s neck. The wind will still be blowing at around 15 km/h, which is faster than a cheetah on a good day. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 9, but with the wind chill, it will feel like you’re camping out in Antarctica, with temperatures as low as minus 12 overnight. So, grab your favourite blanket, and snuggle up tight because it’s going to be a cold one!

Oh, and one more thing, the UV index will be 3 or moderate. So, if you’re planning to go outside, don’t forget to wear your shades and slap on some sunscreen, or you might end up looking like a lobster. And nobody wants to be a crustacean, right?

Sachigo Lake

Hey there, Sachigo Lake! The weather today is looking like a dramatic diva, with a cloudy sky and a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind is also going to be blowing like a hurricane, coming in hot from the west at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will reach a high of minus 2, but with the wind chill, it will feel like you’re in the middle of an ice age, with temperatures dropping near minus 11. So, layer up and don’t forget your gloves, or your fingers might turn into icicles.

As the night falls, things will stay cloudy like a bad mood. There’s still a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening, so keep an eye out for any sneaky snowflakes trying to ruin your night. The wind will be blowing from the west at a steady 20 km/h, but it will become light early in the evening, like a candle flickering out. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 13, and with the wind chill, it will feel like you’re stuck in a freezer, with temperatures as low as minus 17 overnight. So, snuggle up tight and keep yourself warm, or you might wake up feeling like a human popsicle.

Oh, and one more thing, the UV index will be 2 or low. So, if you’re planning to go outside, don’t forget to bring your hat and sunglasses, or you might end up squinting like a mole in the daylight. Stay warm, Sachigo Lake!

