KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora have laid several Criminal Code (CC) charges and one Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) charge following a traffic stop where an individual fled from the police.

On March 23, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment observed a motor vehicle driving erratically and at high speeds in the city of Kenora. The driver failed to stop after the officers initiated a traffic stop. The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The Kenora OPP Crime Unit, North West Region Canine Unit, and Treaty Three Police Service assisted in the investigation, and the driver was eventually located and arrested without incident.

Moeen WARWANI, a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been charged with multiple CC and CDSA offences, including Flight from Peace Officer, Dangerous Operation, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine).

The accused is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora. Throughout the incident, the officers continuously assessed any potential risk to public safety.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where a cash reward of up to $2,000 may be available.