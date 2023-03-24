Chasing your dream can be an exciting and fulfilling journey, but it can also be challenging and full of obstacles.

In the video, Matt talks about how important making the choices to realize your dream! I found his you tube channel because I enjoy woodworking and he has a darn good channel.

The biggest obstacle to success for many people is simply not believing in yourself enough to break the chains holding you back. For some, it is addiction. That next drink, toke, or pill, or good grief needle of poison is seen as more important than change in your life.

To change, you have to want to make the changes needed to effect change.

It can mean changing friends. It can mean changing jobs. It can mean changing cities.

If you have a dream, go for it.

Here is an outline to help you chase your dream: