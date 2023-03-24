Chasing your dream can be an exciting and fulfilling journey, but it can also be challenging and full of obstacles.
In the video, Matt talks about how important making the choices to realize your dream! I found his you tube channel because I enjoy woodworking and he has a darn good channel.
The biggest obstacle to success for many people is simply not believing in yourself enough to break the chains holding you back. For some, it is addiction. That next drink, toke, or pill, or good grief needle of poison is seen as more important than change in your life.
To change, you have to want to make the changes needed to effect change.
It can mean changing friends. It can mean changing jobs. It can mean changing cities.
If you have a dream, go for it.
Here is an outline to help you chase your dream:
- Define your dream: The first step is to identify your dream and clearly define what it is. Write it down and make it specific and measurable. This will help you stay focused and motivated.
- Create a plan: Once you have defined your dream, create a plan to achieve it. Break down your dream into smaller, achievable goals, and create a timeline to reach each one. This will help you stay organized and track your progress.
- Take action: It’s important to take action and start working towards your dream. Don’t wait for the perfect moment or for everything to be perfect. Take small steps every day, and stay committed to your plan.
- Stay motivated: Chasing your dream can be challenging, and it’s important to stay motivated. Surround yourself with positive people who support you and encourage you. Celebrate your successes and learn from your failures.
- Overcome obstacles: Obstacles and challenges are a natural part of chasing your dream. Don’t let them discourage you. Instead, learn from them and find creative solutions to overcome them. Stay flexible and adapt your plan if necessary.
- Stay focused: Chasing your dream can be a long journey, and it’s important to stay focused. Keep your dream in mind and stay committed to your plan. Don’t get distracted by other things that may come up.
- Believe in yourself: Most importantly, believe in yourself and your abilities. Trust that you can achieve your dream if you work hard and stay committed. Remember that every successful person had to start somewhere, and you can too.