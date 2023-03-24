TORONTO – BUSINESS – The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) has criticized the 2023 Ontario Budget, saying it is yet another missed opportunity to address the struggles faced by working people in the province. The budget fails to tackle issues such as low wages, weak working conditions, unaffordable housing, and economic inequality.

“The Ford government has once again failed to deliver with this budget. Ontarians are fed up,” said Patty Coates, OFL President. “Workers shouldn’t have to pay for crises they didn’t create.”

The OFL points out that, despite the government having $12.5 billion in excess funds over three years, there are still significant funding shortfalls in sectors such as healthcare and education. The OFL argues that investing in public services, rather than corporate tax breaks, is the way forward.

The OFL also criticizes the government’s Worker Income Protection Benefit, which provides just three days of paid sick leave and is set to expire at the end of the month. Public health experts recommend ten employer-paid sick days to help fight the pandemic and support workers.

The OFL’s Enough is Enough campaign calls for a bold and progressive vision for Ontario, including decent working conditions, easier union access, strong public services, economic equality, affordable housing, and healthy communities for everyone.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario.