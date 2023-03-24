Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking public assistance in locating Blair COUNTS, a 12-year-old who has been reported missing.

Blair COUNTS was last seen in the vicinity of Algonquin Avenue on March 23, 2023, at around 9:00 p.m. She is a white female with a medium build, standing 5’3″ tall, and sporting red, straight, shoulder-length hair with blue/green eyes.

During her last sighting, Blair was dressed in a thin, knee-length jacket, a t-shirt with holes, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has information on Blair’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.