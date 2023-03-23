Winter in Thunder Bay, Ontario – where does one even begin? It’s like that one guest who just won’t leave the party no matter how many hints you drop or how late it gets. It’s that clingy ex who just won’t take the hint and move on. In short, winter seems to have a bit of a “hang-up” in Thunder Bay.

While most of Canada is starting to thaw out in the spring, Thunder Bay is still huddling under layers of wool and down, shovelling snow and battling icy roads. It’s not uncommon to see locals wearing their winter gear well into April or even May. And forget about packing away those snow tires too early, because you just never know when another snowstorm will hit.

But hey, at least we can say we’re tough and resilient, right? We wear our toques with pride and boast about our ability to survive frigid temperatures. And let’s be real, there’s something kind of magical about walking through a snowy landscape in the dead of winter, with the snow crunching under your boots and the icicles sparkling in the sun.

Plus, winter in Thunder Bay is also an excuse to indulge in some cozy indoor activities. We have plenty of charming cafes and coffee shops to warm up in, not to mention the local pubs where you can grab a pint of something strong and hearty. And when it’s just too cold to go outside, you can always snuggle up with a good book or binge-watch your favorite shows guilt-free.

So while it might seem like winter just won’t let go in Thunder Bay, we locals know how to make the most of it. We embrace the cold and snow, and find joy in the little things that make our city special. And who knows, maybe one day winter will finally get the hint and make way for spring. But until then, we’ll be here, enjoying our long, cozy winter.