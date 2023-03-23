THUNDER BAY – Both the Thunder Bay Kings under-13 and U18 sides are off to Kenora this weekend for Hockey Northwestern Ontario District championship play.

There they will take on the Kenora Thistles in a pair of best-of-three series in the quest for district titles at the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre.

Play will begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET when the Thunder Bay U13s take on their Kenora counterparts.

The Kings – Thistles U18 match-up then goes at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday will see the clubs will then meet again, with the same start times.

Should third and deciding games be necessary, they are slated for noon and 2:30 p.m. Sunday for the U13s and U18s respectively.

The U18 winner will then advance to the West Regional, April 6-9 in Warman, Sask., with a berth on the line to the Canadian U18 National Club Championship, April 24-30, in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Meanwhile, the U13 teams will both advance to compete in the All-Ontario provincial event, presented by BioSteel, April 12-16 at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.

Of note, the under-15 Kings will travel to Sault Ste. Marie at the same time for the All-Ontario U15 AAA championship, while the Thunder Bay U16s will head to Toronto for the OHL Cup, which runs March 28 through April 3.

Visit thunderbaykings.com for more information.

HNO District Championship

March 24-26 @ Kenora

Best-of-three series

Friday, March 24

U13: Kings vs. Thistles 5:30 p.m.

U18: Kings vs. Thistles 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

U13: Thistles vs. Kings 5:30 p.m.

U18: Thistles vs. Kings 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

U13*: Kings vs. Thistles 12 p.m.

U18*: Kings vs. Thistles 2:30 p.m.

*-if necessary



All start times ET