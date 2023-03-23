THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Wednesday, Thunder Bay Police recovered stolen items linked to several break-ins and thefts.

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit was informed of a break-in at a local business on Roland Street on March 16, where a male suspect took undisclosed merchandise. Following their investigation, police identified the suspect and linked him to another theft at a clothing retailer on March 14.

On March 22, the same business was again broken into and the same suspect fled with more merchandise. However, the stolen items had GPS capabilities, which led police to recover them and arrest the suspect.

Quinn Roy CHEECHOO, 28, was arrested without incident the same day.

CHEECHOO was charged with two counts of Break and Enter to Commit, two counts of Theft Under $5,000, and nine counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He appeared in bail court on March 23 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.